|
|
WILKS, Sr., Ronald Eugene Age 46, of Dayton, passed Thursday, May 30, 2019. Preceded in death by his father, Ronald Cooper. He leave to cherish his memory, his mother, Kim Ware; stepfather, Curtis Chancellor; sons, Trayveon (Le'Tonda) Cobbins, Ronald Wilks, Jr.; 3 grandchildren, Melanie, Tristin and Trinity Cobbins; mothers of children, Latasha Vaughn and Tanya Cobbins; a host of uncles, aunts, other relatives and friends. No service. Final disposition cremation.
Published in Dayton Daily News from June 7 to June 9, 2019