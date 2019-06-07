Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald WILKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald WILKS Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald WILKS Sr. Obituary
WILKS, Sr., Ronald Eugene Age 46, of Dayton, passed Thursday, May 30, 2019. Preceded in death by his father, Ronald Cooper. He leave to cherish his memory, his mother, Kim Ware; stepfather, Curtis Chancellor; sons, Trayveon (Le'Tonda) Cobbins, Ronald Wilks, Jr.; 3 grandchildren, Melanie, Tristin and Trinity Cobbins; mothers of children, Latasha Vaughn and Tanya Cobbins; a host of uncles, aunts, other relatives and friends. No service. Final disposition cremation.
Published in Dayton Daily News from June 7 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.