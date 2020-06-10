WITT Sr., Ronald L. Age 65, of West Carrollton, OH, passed away, Sunday, June 7, 2020, with loving family by his side. He was born in Miamisburg, OH, on August 30, 1954, to the late Dora Dean (Metcalf) and William W. Witt, I. Ron was proud to have been a Marine serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Miamisburg American Legion Post #165. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Elizabeth Witt; a brother, William W. Witt, II; a sister, Mary Viola Witt-Steele; and a niece, Kassie Lynn Moyer. He is survived by 3 sons, Ronald L. (Christina) Witt, Jr., Charles A. (Ann) Witt and Brian J. Witt; 3 grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Aiden & Carson Witt; his sisters, Marjorie S. (Wayne) Wallace, Yvonne (Witt) Sams, Connie L. Rice and Sarah E. (Jerry) Abner; his brothers, Orvil E. Witt, James R. (Johnia) Witt, Randy D. (Connie) Witt and George A. (Cindy) Witt; numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held 3 - 5 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow, 10:30 a.m., Monday, with Pastor William W. Witt, III, officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. The family would like to express a special thank you to the Dayton V.A. Hospice & Home Base Care, for the wonderful compassionate care. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 10, 2020.