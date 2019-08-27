|
ZORNES, Ronald Age 68 of Tipp City, passed away August 23 at his residence surrounded by family. He was born May 16, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Vernon and Mary Zornes. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his son, Kris Zornes; sister, Bonnie Yates; and father-in-law & mother-in-law: Arthur and Mildred Ledbetter. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Joan Zornes; children: Melissa Zednick, Scott (Sophia) Zornes, Heather (Mike) Kinder and Mary (Joseph) McCloud; grandchildren: Michael, Gabriel, Kyle (Brooke), Emily, Kassandra, Hannah, Madalynn, Katelynn, Isabelle, Jordan and Abbie; great-granddaughter, Amelia; sister, Pam (Charlie) Deer; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and cherished friends. Ron retired after 32 years of service from Hewitt Soap Company. He was a volunteer firefighter, an avid outdoorsman, was a 20 year member of the Miami Valley 4-Wheelers Club. Ron was a devoted husband, family man and a loyal friend. Visitation will be held from 12-2 pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Northridge Freewill Baptist Church, 4800 Payne Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, where the funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm. Pastors Steve Nichols and Tim Hamilton co-officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. Ron's family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Manisha Nanda and the staff at Soin Cancer Center for their loving care. To share a memory of Ron or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019