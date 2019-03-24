Home

STARKS, Ronaldlene "Ronnie" Age 72, went home to glory March 15, 2019. She was a graduate of Dunbar High School, Class of 1965 and remained active in their activities. Ronnie was a lifelong member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church faithfully serving in several ministries. Preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ruby Allen; son, Roy "Darnell" McKee; five sisters, one brother; granddaughter, Kamara McKee. Ronnie leaves to cherish amazing memories her son, Kevin (Lavonna) McKee; daughter, Faith (Henry Jr.) Watson; seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews. Funeral service 1 pm Monday, March 25, 2019 at Mt. Calvary M. B. Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave. Visitation 10 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019
