|
|
ALEXANDER, Ronda Of Springfield, OH left this world on January 25, 2020. She is a reminder to us all to live everyday as though it is your last. She always had a great story to tell, relished making people laugh and lit up a room with her presence. Ronda spent her days with family, friends, traveling, golfing, and enjoying Lite beer by Miller...her recipe for a good life. She is survived by her children, Darrin (Melissa) Bonn, Cathy (Todd) Scott and Steve (Jill) Tincher; grandchildren Chelsea (Korey) Havens, Ciara Bonn, Jake Flannery, Derek (Dawn), Andrew and Olivia Tincher; great grandsons Eli and Reed Havens; siblings Cathy(George) McLin, Robert (Cindy) Chance, Erma (Carl) White and Amby (Kyle) Ronemus as well as several nieces, nephews and dear friends that she loved tremendously. Ronda is proceeded in death by her father, Robert Chance and husband, Larry Alexander. In her true giving spirit, Ronda has made an anatomical gift to the University of Central Florida School of Medicine. The family invites you to join us as we celebrate the unforgettable mark she left on this world. Share memories of her and celebrate with us at the Elks Lodge in Springfield, OH on Sunday February 16, 2020 from 1pm-4pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society In Memory of Ronda Alexander.
Published in Springfield News Sun from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020