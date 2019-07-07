Home

HARRISON (Greene), Rhonda 61, of Acworth, GA, formerly of Medway, Oh, passed away in Marietta, Ga. On July 3, 2019 after a brief illness. She is a 1975 graduate of Tecumseh High School as a member of the National Honor Society. She is survived by her husband, Keith of Acworth, GA, a retired Detective of the Smyrna, GA Police Dept. & son Samuel (Rachael) of The United States Air Force, stationed at Minot, ND. Her father, Ronald Greene of Medway. Sisters; Carol Jackson and her late husband Kenneth of Dayton, Laura Quinton of Medway. Brothers; Rodney (Angela) Greene of Medway & Marvin (Joanne)Greene of Belton, Texas. Special lifelong friend, Sue (Trick) Horvath of Springfield. Numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her mother, Esther Greene in 2011. A celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of her family.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 7, 2019
