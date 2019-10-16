Home

WITT, Ronda L. Age 59 of Hamilton, passed away at Ft. Hamilton Hospital on Friday, October 4, 2019. Ronda was born in Hamilton on June 7, 1960 the daughter of Carl Sr. and Imogene (Center) Witt. Ronda is survived by her mother, Imogene Johnson; brother, Carl "Rick" (Natalie) Witt; one nephew, Carl "Trey" Witt; and many close friends. She was prededed in death by her father. Memorial gathering will be held at Faith Pentecostal Church, 719 Kenworth Ave., on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 1PM until time of service at 2PM.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 16, 2019
