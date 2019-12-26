|
CARPENTER, Ronnie V. Age 79 of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was retired from the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #24. Ronnie was a former coach and past president at N.A.B.L. and a coach for many years with the Dayton Area Hockey Association. He also helped organize and was a official for the Silver Stick Hockey Tournament. Ronnie was an avid Ohio State and Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed watching hockey, baseball and football. He enjoyed being with his family and caring for the all the family dogs. He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Sharon (Krauss) Carpenter, daughter: Penny (Matthew) Carpenter-Boosalis of Oakwood, son: Jon (Tere) Carpenter of Englewood, grandchildren: Brett (Jaime) Carpenter, Kayla Carpenter, great grandchildren: Christopher and Tyler, sisters: Dorothy Hook of Englewood, Sue Schweigert of Eaton, brother: Dennis (Barbara) Carpenter of Georgetown, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and grand dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents: Alonzo and Margaret (Love) Carpenter. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's , Humane Society of Greater Dayton or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 26, 2019