KING, Ronnie T. "Smoke" Dad & Big Daddy, Ronnie was born June 4th 1956, in Dayton, Ohio, he attended Dayton Public Schools he was employed be Alpha and Omega. Ronnie never made an enemy always caring and sharing beyond the call of duty. he loved his family especially his best friends his sons, Ronnie Jr and Donnie he also had outstanding love for those he didn't even know he showed love everywhere he went. He preceded in death by his mother, Healen King; father, Robert L. King, Sr.; sisters, Jackie and Gwen; brother, Robert L. King, Jr. and aunts and uncles. He leaves to cherish his memory sons, Ronnie Jr. (wife Sherita), Donnie and a very loving and devoted High School Sweetheart, the mother of his children, Judy Bateman; also survived by his grandchildren to whom was a big part of his life, Ronnie 3rd and Donnie Jr. Demontray, Ronice, Tashayla, Ronnae and lil Monay; also his great-grandkids and a host of nieces and nephews, also survived by his sisters, Lela Warren, Brenda King, and Deborah Conway. Ronnie was loved by many and will be missed by all a special thanks to Alpha and Omega at the University of Dayton. A Special thanks to Kathy OBanion for her love and support also his special friend Rick Trammell. Funeral service Wednesday, 11 am, at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton. Family will receive friends 10 am until time of service.



