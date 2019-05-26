|
|
PERRY, Ronnie C. Age 77, of Fairfield passed away on May 24, 2019. He was born on June 3, 1941 in Wooldridge, TN to the late Clarence P. and Mary (nee Stephens) Perry. He is survived by his loving children, Ronnie (Lisa) Perry, Linda Fields, Teresa (Jeff) Davis, and Barbie (Rodney) Tiemeyer; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 2 brothers and 3 sisters; numerous other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; 1 brother; and 1 sister. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, 45014. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 26, 2019