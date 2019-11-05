Home

George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
Ronnie RAMSEY
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
Ronnie RAMSEY


1957 - 2019
RAMSEY, Ronnie L. 62, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at his home. He was born to Lloyd & Leatha (Stamps) Ramsey on May 30, 1957 in Dayton, Ohio. Preceded in death by his father Lloyd; sister, Glenda; nephew, Justin. Survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Virginia "Genny"; mother, Leatha Ramsey; daughter, Angela Carson; granddaughter, Payton; sisters, Anita Cox & Betty Anderson; mother-in-law, Betty Parsons; sister-in-law, Rebecca Watkins (Danny); nephew, Daniel; many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Rev. David Eugene Perry, officiating. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday 12 noon, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019
