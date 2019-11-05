|
|
RAMSEY, Ronnie L. 62, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at his home. He was born to Lloyd & Leatha (Stamps) Ramsey on May 30, 1957 in Dayton, Ohio. Preceded in death by his father Lloyd; sister, Glenda; nephew, Justin. Survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Virginia "Genny"; mother, Leatha Ramsey; daughter, Angela Carson; granddaughter, Payton; sisters, Anita Cox & Betty Anderson; mother-in-law, Betty Parsons; sister-in-law, Rebecca Watkins (Danny); nephew, Daniel; many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Rev. David Eugene Perry, officiating. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday 12 noon, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019