WALTON, Ronnie G. Age 74 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019 at . He was born on August 2, 1944 in Danville, VA to his mother, Dorothy and his late father, Eugene Walton. In addition to his father, Ronnie was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sally Walton; daughters, Tammy (Jack) Jennings and Deborah (Mark) Randall; sister, Joy Leigh (Bob) Harshbarger; grandchildren, Melinda (Eli) Eliassen, Brian Dague Jr., Philip Dague, Sarah (Josh) Blaine, Victoria Jennings, Thomas (Kayla) Dague, Kaitlyn Jennings, Jack Dague, Walter (Jennifer) Dague, Jordan Mullins and Nathaniel Mullins; 11 great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and dear friends. Ronnie proudly served during the Vietnam Era in the U.S. Army from 1965-1967 as a Specialist 4th Class. Family will receive friends from 11:30 AM - 1PM on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. where a funeral service will begin at 1PM. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Polk Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to , in Ronnie's memory. To share a memory of Ronnie or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019