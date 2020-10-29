1/1
Ronnie WOOD
1951 - 2020
WOOD, Ronnie C.

Age 68, of Franklin, went home to be with the Lord on

Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Ronnie was born December 10, 1951, in Middletown, OH, to the late Clay & Esta (Nee Elam) Wood. In addition to his

parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Garry Wood and sister, Debbie

Hamilton. Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Tara Wood; children, Angela Kraft, Patty Wood and Ron Wood Jr.; step-sons, Joe and Steve Back; sisters, Bobbie Hineline and Liz Watkins; brothers,

Lonnie Stewart and Larry Wood; grandson, Noah Kraft; step- grandchildren, Nevaeh Back, Timothy, Steven and Billi Byrnes and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Ronnie was a machine repairman for many years. He loved music,

animals, kids and fast cars. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 10-11 am at Newcomer

Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 11am, with Brother Gary Smith

officiating. To send a special message, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
OCT
31
Service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
