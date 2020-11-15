1/1
ROSA MUNDY
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MUNDY, Rosa Lee

Age 99, of Dayton, OH, born April 17, 1921, in Luthersville, GA, peacefully made her transition to her heavenly home Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Stonespring of Vandalia Nursing Home. Rosa was a member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church for over 70 years. Rosa Lee is preceded in death by her parents, Nettie Lou Harris Reeves and Virgil Reeves, Sr.; son, Timothy Lee Mundy, Sr.; brothers, Virgil Reeves, Jr. and Roosevelt Stepps; sister, Margaret Coleman. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Della Marie Brooks, Patricia Ann Wiley, and Debbie Watts Robinson (Pastor Jackie Robinson); 11 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Walk-through visitation will be held 10:00 am-12:30 pm Tuesday, November 17, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 210 7 N. Gettysburg Ave., followed by Private Family Service. Interment Woodland Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
10:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Service
12:30 PM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved