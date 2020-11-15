MUNDY, Rosa Lee



Age 99, of Dayton, OH, born April 17, 1921, in Luthersville, GA, peacefully made her transition to her heavenly home Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Stonespring of Vandalia Nursing Home. Rosa was a member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church for over 70 years. Rosa Lee is preceded in death by her parents, Nettie Lou Harris Reeves and Virgil Reeves, Sr.; son, Timothy Lee Mundy, Sr.; brothers, Virgil Reeves, Jr. and Roosevelt Stepps; sister, Margaret Coleman. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Della Marie Brooks, Patricia Ann Wiley, and Debbie Watts Robinson (Pastor Jackie Robinson); 11 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Walk-through visitation will be held 10:00 am-12:30 pm Tuesday, November 17, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 210 7 N. Gettysburg Ave., followed by Private Family Service. Interment Woodland Cemetery.



