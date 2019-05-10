RUDOLPH (Hime), Rosa Mae Age 90 of Union, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She had worked for Bonds Clothing Store and Bucher Brothers Printing Company. She also sold Avon cosmetics. Rosa was a member of the Church of the Transfiguration in West Milton. She loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 70 years: Carl W. Rudolph, children: Karen (Michael) Moffitt of VA, Paul (Debra) Rudolph of AZ, Carl (Sandra) Rudolph of Vandalia, Marcia (James) Bush of AZ, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: James and Alberta (Pyles) Hime and sister: Cleo Detter. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Church of the Transfiguration (972 S. Miami Street, West Milton) with Fr. Eric Bowman as celebrant. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's . Online condolences may be made to the family at www. KindredFuneralHome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary