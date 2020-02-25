|
TURPIN, Rosa Lee Was born April 21, 1927 in Lexington, KY to Susie and James Turpin. She peacefully departed this life Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Ms. Turpin was a 1949 graduate of West Virginia State College and a member of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa. She taught in the Dayton Public School System for 34 years while serving in many offices in the Dayton, Western Ohio, and National Teachers Associations. Rosa Lee continued to work in the community for over 20 years after her retirement. She served as a Victoria Association Volunteer and a Schuster Usher Team Captain. Ms. Turpin was also a dedicated member of the Senior Women's Scholarship League, serving as its Treasurer for more than 55 years. As an equally dedicated and hard working member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Ms. Turpin served in many of its ministries. She was President of both the Senior Choir and Altar Guild. Over the years, Rosa Lee also taught in Bethel's many Christian Education Programs, worked in its Culinary Ministry, and assisted in the Church Office. Ms. Turpin leaves many friends and the following family members to cherish her memory and celebrate her life: Robbye (Kimberly) Jackson, Jay (Patricia) Higgins, Georgetta Ditto, Jana and Dawn Adams all of Dayton, OH, and Mary Ann Adams and Nycoe Morton of Lexington, KY. Ms. Joyce Oliver and Mrs. Linda Clayton are two of Ms. Turpin's devoted special family friends. Ms. Rosa Lee Turpin's Funeral Service will be conducted on Thursday, February 27th, at 11:00 am at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 423 S. Paul Laurence Dunbar Street. Pastor Rev. Dr. Xavier Johnson will be officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Ms. Turpin will be laid to rest in Lexington, Kentucky's Cove Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Services entrusted to W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020