BUTLER, Rosalie F. Age 83, of Kettering, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Rosalie was born September 2, 1935 in Willowood, Ohio to the late Ray & Inez Faulkner. Rosalie graduated from Dayton Cooperative H.S. and Sinclair College. She was a bank teller for many years. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Melvin Butler; children, Carol S. Butler, of Kettering, OH, Melvin (Sue Carol) Butler, Jr., of Las Vegas, NV, and Steven T. (Robin) Butler, Sr., of Lynchburg, OH; grandchildren, Nicole Butler and Steven T. Butler, Jr.; and her many friends at the car shows. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4-6pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. A graveside service will be held on Thursday June 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at David's Cemetery where Rosalie will be laid to rest. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019