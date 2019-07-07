Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodland Cemetery
118 Woodland Ave
Dayton, OH
Rosalie HOFFMAN


1922 - 2019
Rosalie HOFFMAN Obituary
HOFFMAN, Rosalie A. Age 96, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 4, 2019. Rosalie was born October 7, 1922 in Dayton, Ohio to the late John & Lillian Bennett. Over the years, Rosalie was a member of the Burroughs Nature Study Club, Dayton Music Club Chorus, and the Dayton YMCA Couples Group with her husband, Reuben. Rosalie was a member of First Baptist Church of Dayton, where for many years she sang in the choir. Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband Reuben C. Hoffman and her son, David A. Hoffman. Rosalie is survived by her daughters, Linda Collins and Roseann "Rose" Hoffman; grandchildren, Bill "Sweet William" to grandma, Matthew, Sarah, Aaron, Joshua and Elisha; great-grandchildren, Karys, Caleb, Brayden and Victoria; and many other extended relatives, as well as friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 5-7pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439). The service will follow at 7pm. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11am at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave, Dayton, OH 45409. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019
