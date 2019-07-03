OTTO, Rosalie Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Rosalie was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 4, 1934 to Pleasant Knox and Cora Agnes Estes Knox. Rose was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She took much pride in her upbringing, her family and close family ties. She enjoyed traveling with her beloved husband, Morris and her extended family. Rose especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Norris Lake in TN. She became a Beautician at the age of forty and enjoyed working with her sister for many years. Rose loved gardening, canning, baking and was especially known for her famous sugar cookies. But most of all Rose was so proud of her grandkids and great grandchildren and cherished every moment she spent with them. Rosalie is survived by her son, Gary (Elizabeth) Otto; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Kyle (Eleia) Otto; Chris (Elizabeth) Otto and their children James, Jonathan, Claire; Amy (Nick) Salcedo and their children Bella, Emily, Olivia; Matt Otto and his son Gabriel; and Katelyn (Eli Booth) Otto and their children Johanna and Mark. Rosalie is also survived by her loving sisters, Ida Mae (James) Miles, Betty Louise (Wilburn) Powell, Lois Jean Holland, Saundra Sue (Donald) Gross, Linda Ruth (Robert) Zurborg, and Donna Rae (Charlie) Strunk and numerous nieces and nephews. Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Morris Dale Otto; Son, Mark Edwin Otto; Sister, Beatrice (James) Wooten, Ethel Marie (Robert) Rahmes; brothers, Kenneth Earl Knox and Pleasant Edward Knox; brother-in-law, Reuben Holland. Thank you to the VITAS staff (Dr. Brudzinski, Angie, Nikki, Becky, Ellie, Marty, Alice, Melva, George and Stephanie) for their loving and compassionate care they provided. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service to follow at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Published in Journal-News on July 3, 2019