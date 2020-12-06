1/
Rosalie SCHOENFELD
1936 - 2020
SCHOENFELD, Rosalie G.

Age 84, of Bellbrook, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. Rosalie was born January 24, 1936, in Bellaire, OH, to Stanley and Rose (Balgavy) Golch. She attended Wheeling Hospital School of Nursing in West Virginia, received her

Bachelor's Degree at Park College, and her Masters of Art Therapy from Wright State University. Rosalie was an active member at St. Leonard's Faith Community as a greeter and proclaimer. She was a member of the Women Called to

Holiness group, Robin's Literary Group, Genesis, and Chavurah. Rosalie is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Charles Golch. She is survived by her children,

Michael (Jessica) Gray, Robert (Linda) Gray, and Karen (Frank) Frantz; grandchildren, Sara Marie McClellan, Gabrielle Gray, and Isabella Gray. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459, or the American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Rd.,

Cincinnati, OH 45242. To share your condolences with the family, please visit www.Routsong.com. Services in the care of Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
