TAUBMAN (Wolfe), Rosalie Age 71, of Escondido, CA, formerly of Dayton, passed away December 23, 2019. Rosalie was born in Dayton on May 24, 1948. She graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in nursing. Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard & Gertrude "Toby" Wolfe and brother, Earl Wolfe. She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Taubman of AZ; son, David Taubman of CA; brother & sister-in-law, John & Deborah Wolfe of AZ; and grandson, Jadon Gray. Graveside funeral service 11 AM Sunday, December 29, 2019 (TODAY) at Beth Abraham Cemetery, 1817 W. Schantz Ave with Rabbi Joshua Ginsberg officiating. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Main Street Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019