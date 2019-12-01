Home

George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
Rosanne Barnett
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
Rosanne Barnett Obituary
BARNETT, Rosanne Age 76 of Moraine, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at . She was born on October 18, 1943 in Georgetown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Russell & Joan (Stump) Miller. Survived by her husband, Ronald Barnett; 2 daughters, Julieann Jenkins & Jody Lynn Kopf; her sister, Karen Wills; 3 grandchildren, Kyle, Eli, & Annalyza, and 4 great grandchildren, Kyla, Kalvin, Keely & Mia. Funeral Service 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Pastor Steve Veg officiating. Interment New Carlisle Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12:00 Noon until the time of service at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019
