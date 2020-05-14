|
|
McINTOSH, Roscoe Age 74, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born in Buckhorn, KY on July 15, 1945 to Sam and Mae (Smith) McIntosh. He grew up in Kentucky and came to Ohio when he was a teenager. Roscoe worked at Martin Marietta for over 35 years, then Welch Sand and Gravel, retiring in 2011. Roscoe was a member of the Pentecostal Highway of Holiness and loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and reflected Him in countless ways. In 1978, in Hamilton, OH, he married his wife, Janet Broughton, and it really was "happily ever after." He was a very caring, giving, generous man, with a heart of pure gold. He leaves behind his wife, Janet; his children, Leslie (Chris), Becky (Anthony), Matthew (Jessica); several grandchildren, siblings, friends, and his little dog, Isabella. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gerald and Ed. This world has lost a bright, shining light and heaven has gained a very special treasure. This was an extraordinary man. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 12:00 PM at the Pentecostal Highway of Holiness 3470 Hamilton Middletown Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences can be made at www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on May 14, 2020