ALLEN, Rose Marie Anne Age 79, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully March 16, 2020, in the company of her children. Rose was born on November 7, 1940 in Louisville, Kentucky to William B. Osborne and M. Beatrice Osborne. Rose graduated from Holy Rosary High School and continued her education at Spalding University obtaining a bachelor's degree in Chemistry. Shortly afterwards, she began her career in civil service at the Defense Electronic Supply Center (DESC) in Dayton, Ohio in September 1962. Rose was trained on her new job by William Allen at DESC, and they went on their first date in February 1963. Just three weeks later, they eloped to Chicago because it was the closest place they could get married as an interracial couple. Rose and William were married 50 years until Bill passed away in 2013. Each year, on the anniversary of their first date they visited the same restaurant. Rose and William lived in Dayton View on Amherst Place and Princeton Drive for 42 years. Rose returned to school after their kids were older to become a Radiology Technician at GrandView Hospital. She also worked as a Nuclear Medicine Technologist at Miami Valley Hospital, retiring in 1995. Rose and Bill had lived in Centerville since 2010. Rose obtained her love of cars, trains, and mechanical things from her dad, and her love for shopping, fashion, and jewelry from her mom. She commuted to work in her manual transmission 1979 Corvette. Rose also made a lot of her own clothes and jewelry. She frequented thrift shops always searching for the ultimate find. She also loved beaches and traveled to Hawaii and California. Rose was a devout Catholic through her school years and the rest of her life. She regularly attended St. Henry Church in Dayton, Ohio. Rose is survived by her sister Rebecca Hardie of Bend, OR and brother William F. Osborne of Georgetown, IN; her four children David Allen, Elizabeth Mack, Catherine Allen, and Abdullah Adam (Peter); seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private memorial will be held on her birthdate this November. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Rose's favorite charity, St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020