BAKER (Gebhardt), Rose A. Age 96 of Huber Heights, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. She retired from General Motors with over 20 years of service. After retiring, Rose moved to Kentucky on a small farm. Then moved to Florida to enjoy the warm weather. Missing her family brought her back to Ohio. Rose enjoyed her family, shopping, and eating out. She also enjoyed sewing, doing crafts, traveling, camping and fishing on Lake Erie. She is survived by her children: Francis "Butch" Johnson of Beavercreek, Rosealie Weherley of Huber Heights, John W. (Kay) Johnson Jr. of West Carrollton, 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 15 great great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Elizabeth (Doktorik) Gebhardt, first husband: John W. Johnson Sr., second husband: Irvin A. Baker, and the last of 7 siblings: Louis Gebhardt, Mary Gebhardt, Paul Gebhardt, Elizabeth Betty Gebhardt, Frank Gebhardt Martin Gebhardt and Joseph Gebhardt. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Calvary Cemetery Chapel (1625 Calvary Dr., Dayton) with Fr. Paul Gebhardt officiating. Interment will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the chapel. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019