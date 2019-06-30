Home

BARNETT (Jaynes), Rose V. Age 83, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Rose was born on December 25, 1935 in Jamestown, TN to Virgil and Nora Jaynes. She retired from Wright-Patterson AFB Medical Center, and was a member of Oakcreek Worship Center. She was very supportive of her family and loved line dancing, cooking, playing volleyball and painting with watercolors. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Big John and Richard "Dick" Jaynes; sisters, Little Martha Cochran and Edna Whiteman. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Willard Barnett; daughters, Brenda Mouse, Tina Krenzyl; son, Gordon Rupard; step-children, Gregory (Bobbi) Barnett, Cynthia Compton; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Doris (Ron) Jones and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the staff at Ohio's for their compassionate care of Rose. Family will greet friends from 6-8pm on Friday, July 5 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd, Kettering. A Funeral Service will take place the following morning at 11am at Oak Creek Worship Center, 4800 Bigger Rd, Kettering. Memorial contributions may be made in Rose's name to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 30, 2019
