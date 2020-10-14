1/
ROSE BLEVINS
1937 - 2020
BLEVINS, Rose Marie Rose Marie Blevins, 83, of Springfield, passed away October 11, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born June 26, 1937, in New Carlisle, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Ruth Marie (Ray) Downey. Mrs. Blevins enjoyed embroidery work, flowers, and gardening but her favorite past time was spending time with her loving family. She is survived by four children; Dennis Blevins (Janie), Timothy Blevins, Sheila (Rohan) Hendrickson and Jimmy Blevins, six grandchildren; Joshua, Tiffany, Patricia, Ben, Randy and Chase, several great-grandchildren, siblings; Danny Hayslip, Laraine Davis, Sandra McCale and Joyce Ammons and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEYZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Mark Spencer officiating. Visitation will held for one hour prior to the services. Please wear a mask. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
12:00 PM
JONES-KENNEYZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME
OCT
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
JONES-KENNEYZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME
OCT
16
Burial
Rose Hill Burial Park
