1/1
ROSE BRYANT
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRYANT, Rose Marie Was born April 10, 1926, to the late Emory and Eloise Boyd, Sr. She departed this life peacefully on July 27, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital with her family by her side. She was a native of Dayton, Ohio, for 94 years. She was employed with the Montgomery County Department of Human Services as a Home Child Care Provider for 24 years until her retirement at age 74. She loved her children and grandchildren and was an avid gardener. She enjoyed growing roses, lilies and working in her yard. She also enjoyed watching NBA basketball. Rose Marie was proceeded in death by her parents; sister, Pauline Boyd; brothers, Bernard Boyd and Emory Boyd, Jr.; and son, Roger Emory Lewis. She leaves to cherish her memory: devoted daughters, Deborah Wilson Roach and Theresa Burns; sons, Gerald (Barbara) Bryant of Akron, OH, and Larry (Linda) Bryant of Conyers, GA; 11 grandchildren, Rhonda Lewis, Rodney Wilson, RaShawn (Jakia) Wilson, Sharonda (Stephen) Long, Michael Bratchette, Marquis Burns, Courtney Mitchell, Ashley Bryant, Larry Jackson, Jeremy Bryant and Justine Jackson; and a host of loving and devoted great and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 11:00 am 12:00 pm, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm with Pastor Owen Walder officiating. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved