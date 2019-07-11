|
CAPPADONNA, Rose Johanna "Jo" Age 77, of Washington Twp., passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Southview Hospital. She was retired from State Farm Insurance Company and loved the theater. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sebastian & Rosina Cappadonna, sister, Esther Sumergrad, and brother, Ernest Cappadonna. Johanna is survived by her life partner and best friend, Lynne Zaharako; her loving furry friend, EZ; sisters, Josephine Contra and Marianne Cappadonna; numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Monday, July 15, 2019 at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave. with Father Patrick L. Sloneker Celebrant. Interment, Woodland Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 10 AM until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to or SISCA in Jo's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 11, 2019