Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Cappadonna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Cappadonna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Cappadonna Obituary
CAPPADONNA, Rose Johanna "Jo" Age 77, of Washington Twp., passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Southview Hospital. She was retired from State Farm Insurance Company and loved the theater. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sebastian & Rosina Cappadonna, sister, Esther Sumergrad, and brother, Ernest Cappadonna. Johanna is survived by her life partner and best friend, Lynne Zaharako; her loving furry friend, EZ; sisters, Josephine Contra and Marianne Cappadonna; numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Monday, July 15, 2019 at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave. with Father Patrick L. Sloneker Celebrant. Interment, Woodland Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 10 AM until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to or SISCA in Jo's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now