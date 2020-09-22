1/1
ROSE COX
1943 - 2020
COX, Rose M. ROSE M. COX, 77, of Springfield, passed away Saturday morning, September 19, 2020. She was born in Ross County, Ohio, on July 10, 1943, the daughter of the late William Edward and Donna (Stant) Havens. Rose was a devoted homemaker to her family. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John D. Cox; sons, Brad (Dawn) Cox of Thackery and Shawn Cox of Washington Court House; grandchildren, James, Emma, Sam, and Rebecca; sister, Sharon (Ronald) Watson of Hillsboro; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sons, Larry Havens and Gregory Cox; sister, Martha Rosenthal; and brothers, Clarence and Donald Havens. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Rose's funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with Rev. Chris Livingston presiding. Burial will be in Good Hope Cemetery, Fayette County. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
