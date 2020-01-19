|
HAUCK, Rose Arline Age 86, of Dayton, Ohio passed away surrounded by her family on January 15, 2020. She was born February 17, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Herman and Katherine Harrop. Rose was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She enjoyed traveling, movies, dining out, and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Charles Hauck; sister, Janet Pittl; and brother, Ralph "Bud" Harrop. Rose is survived by her daughters, Kathryn (Dan) Shaw and Debra (Shawn) Kain; grandchildren, Jacob and Laura Shaw, and Jessica Kain; nieces, Nancy Melton, Patricia (Robby) Sherman, and Joy (Vern) Schmid; several great nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.The family will receive friends on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4:30pm to 6:30 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church (4500 Ackerman Boulevard, Kettering, Ohio 45429). Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery Dayton. To share a memory of Rose or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020