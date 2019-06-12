Resources More Obituaries for Rose HERZOG Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rose HERZOG

Obituary Condolences Flowers HERZOG, Sister of Charity of Cincinnati Rose William Died June 2, 2019, at the age of 90 in Mother Margaret Hall, the nursing facility for the Sisters of Charity. Sister Rose William was born Rita Ann Herzog on Dec. 4, 1928, to Joseph F. and Matilda (Ervin) Herzog in Columbus, Ohio. The family included five boys and four girls. She was a Sister of Charity for 68 years. Sister Rose William grew up in Springfield, Ohio; she attended St. Bernard grade school and graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1947 where she was taught by the Sisters of Charity. She worked in several downtown offices in Springfield before entering the Community on Sept. 8, 1950. The call to become a Sister of Charity began in first grade with religion lessons; she credits her teacher then, Sister Leona Marie Behrens, with fostering her vocation through the mission stories they learned. Sister Rose William was happy to be reunited with her mentor 20 years later and to personally thank her for her vocation. Sister Rose William earned a Bachelor of Science in education from the College of Mount St. Joseph in 1963. Her ministries included more than 50 years of dedicated service to primary age children. This included first grade teacher for the majority of that time, taking her to Catholic school classrooms in Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. She began at St. Leo, Detroit, Michigan, in 1952. In 1953 she went to the Shrine of the Little Flower, Royal Oak, Michigan (1953-'61); next she served at Holy Cross, Mount Adams, Cincinnati (1961-'63); St. Anthony, Kenton, Ohio (1963-'66); Holy Ghost, South Holland, Illinois (1966-'82). In 1982 Sister Rose William chose to go to St. John, Harrison where she has remained for the past 47 years in a variety of capacities; these included first grade teacher, school mission coordinator, teacher's aide, primary grade substitute teacher, kindergarten religion teacher and volunteer. She won the "Star Teacher" award there in 1996. "My greatest joy in serving has been working with small children, grades K-2, " Sister Rose William explained at the time of the award. What Sister Rose William may best be known for is her untiring dedication to the Holy Childhood Association and the needs of the missions. The Archdiocesan Mission Office most recently honored her in May at St. John's, Harrison for her continued commitment to the global missions over these many years. Sister Rose William and St. John's, Harrison have been frequently honored for the largest per capita contribution to missions made by an archdiocesan school in a given year. Early on in teaching Sister Rose William was making young children familiar with the work of missionaries, arranging for speakers from foreign countries to come to the school, and familiarizing children with a variety of cultures. They learned how their donations, small as they might be, addressed the basic needs of poor families, especially education. Praying for the missions and missionaries happened daily in her classrooms; she planted the seed of giving to others in need. Her energy and enthusiasm was contagious! Sister Rose William moved to Mother Margaret Hall nursing facility earlier this year. In her semi-retirement she enjoyed listening to big band music and sharing stories of the funny things that children say and do. At the time of her jubilee she remarked, "I am happy I became a Sister. I have lived with many holy and wonderful Sisters of Charity and have enjoyed my life with them." Sister Rose William is probably best remembered for her faithfulness to her very long list of persons to pray for. Sister Mary Dugan remembers Sister Rose William as a fine educator. "She gave her students an awareness of the worldwide Mission of the Church. She worked with young people giving them an awareness of global needs. She guided students to see their responsibility in working together to care for God's people." Sister Rose William is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters Rose Marie Herzog, Grace Armstrong and Barbara Herzog and brothers Donald, James, Richard, William and Robert Herzog. Sisters and family will greet visitors in the back of the Motherhouse chapel from 23 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 3 p.m. in the Motherhouse chapel of the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati. Burial will be in the Sisters of Charity cemetery. Memorials can be made in Sister Rose William Herzog's name to the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Rd., Mount St. Joseph, Ohio 45051. *** The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati, whose Motherhouse is located in Delhi Township, a western suburb of Cincinnati, is an apostolic Catholic women's religious community that exists to carry out the Gospel of Jesus Christ through service and prayer in the world. Sisters, using their professional talents as ministers of education, health care, pastoral and social services, as well as caring for all creation, currently live and minister in 17 U.S. states, in Guatemala, Mexico and the West Indies. They also sponsor institutions to address education, health care and social service needs, with particular concern for direct service to the poor. The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati are joined in mission by 208 Associates. Visit the Sisters of Charity Web site at www.srcharitycinti.org Published in Springfield News Sun on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.