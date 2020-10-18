Rose JOHNSTON

JOHNSTON, Rose Marie "Rosie" Age 91 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born in Dayton to the late, Joseph and Anna (Gaston) Nemeth. Also preceding her in death is her husband, Joseph E. Johnston; and sister, Betty Storch. Rosie is survived by her children, Joseph R. (Carol) Johnston, Patti (Dennis) Newbauer, Richard M. (Peggy) Johnston, Kathryn (Mike) Brading, and Robert A. Johnston; grandchildren, Katie, Adam, Brian, Doug, Greg, Tim, Sarah, Ryan; 20 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; Beloved twin brother, Joseph O. Nemeth (Beverly) and special friend, Betty Ann Schwieterman. She was an avid reader, loved music and enjoyed spending most of her time with family. Friends and family may visit from 4-7:00 pm on Monday, October 19 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, October 20 at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin St, Dayton. Rosie will then be inurned at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association
in memory of Rosie.