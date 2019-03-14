KENDIG, Rose Marie Age 94, of Bellbrook, passed away Monday, March 11th, 2019 at . Rose was born April 10th, 1924 to Freda (Kentner) and William Byrd. Rose was a graduate of Bellbrook High School's Class of 1942 and was employed at DESC in Dayton. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 years, Martin S. Kendig, and brother Forrest "Dewey" Byrd. She is survived by her brother's 10 children, and step-daughter Sandy (Ron) Lang of Florida. She will be sincerely missed by her many friends and her family. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, 92 W Franklin St, Bellbrook, Ohio 45305 on March 15th, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Her Graveside Service will be held Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Valley View Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 170 W. Valley Rd. Xenia, OH 45385. Following the service there will be a life celebration luncheon at 12:30 pm for all family, friends and neighbors at The Wentworth Village Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420 or Bellbrook Historical Museum, 42 N. Main St, Bellbrook, Ohio 45305. You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Rose at www.ConnerAndKoch.com clicking on her name. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary