Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH 45305
937-848-6651
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Kendig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Kendig

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose Kendig Obituary
KENDIG, Rose Marie Age 94, of Bellbrook, passed away Monday, March 11th, 2019 at . Rose was born April 10th, 1924 to Freda (Kentner) and William Byrd. Rose was a graduate of Bellbrook High School's Class of 1942 and was employed at DESC in Dayton. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 years, Martin S. Kendig, and brother Forrest "Dewey" Byrd. She is survived by her brother's 10 children, and step-daughter Sandy (Ron) Lang of Florida. She will be sincerely missed by her many friends and her family. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, 92 W Franklin St, Bellbrook, Ohio 45305 on March 15th, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Her Graveside Service will be held Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Valley View Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 170 W. Valley Rd. Xenia, OH 45385. Following the service there will be a life celebration luncheon at 12:30 pm for all family, friends and neighbors at The Wentworth Village Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420 or Bellbrook Historical Museum, 42 N. Main St, Bellbrook, Ohio 45305. You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Rose at www.ConnerAndKoch.com clicking on her name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now