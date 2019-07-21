Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
(937) 252-3122
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:30 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
Rose Konicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Konicki

Rose Konicki Obituary
KONICKI, Rose M. Age of 92 of Old North Dayton passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 Wilmington Retirement Home. She is survived by her sister, Ann Krumpe as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Rose was born to the late John and Rozalia Konicki and is preceded in death by brothers, Frank, Carl, Walter, Edward, John and Albert as well as sisters, Rita, Frances, and Mary. Rose worked for Boeing Aircraft in California and she loved to Polka dance. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 11am until 12:30pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BELOMT CHAPEL. A funeral service take place at 12:30pm at the funeral home. Rose's final resting place will be in Calvary Cemetery immediately following services. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019
