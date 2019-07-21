|
KONICKI, Rose M. Age of 92 of Old North Dayton passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 Wilmington Retirement Home. She is survived by her sister, Ann Krumpe as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Rose was born to the late John and Rozalia Konicki and is preceded in death by brothers, Frank, Carl, Walter, Edward, John and Albert as well as sisters, Rita, Frances, and Mary. Rose worked for Boeing Aircraft in California and she loved to Polka dance. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 11am until 12:30pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BELOMT CHAPEL. A funeral service take place at 12:30pm at the funeral home. Rose's final resting place will be in Calvary Cemetery immediately following services. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019