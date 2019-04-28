|
SORRELL, Rose M. Age 88, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers. Rosie was the beloved wife of Elmer for 60 years; loving mother of Pamela M. Sorrell of Boston. Also survived by Tanya, a special friend to the family; brother in-law, Ronald Sorrell & wife, Susan, and sister-in-law, Mary Brown. She was a loving aunt to many nieces & nephews and grand-nieces & nephews. Rosie retired from Ohio Bell after 37 years of service. Memorial Service 6 PM, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at MORRIS SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering. Friends & family are kindly invited to pay their respects 4-6 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sicsa. Condolences may be sent to www.morris-sons.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019