Morris Sons Funeral Home
1771 E. Dorothy Lane
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 298-6560
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Morris Sons Funeral Home
1771 E. Dorothy Lane
Kettering, OH 45429
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Morris Sons Funeral Home
1771 E. Dorothy Lane
Kettering, OH 45429
View Map
Rose M. SORRELL Obituary
SORRELL, Rose M. Age 88, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers. Rosie was the beloved wife of Elmer for 60 years; loving mother of Pamela M. Sorrell of Boston. Also survived by Tanya, a special friend to the family; brother in-law, Ronald Sorrell & wife, Susan, and sister-in-law, Mary Brown. She was a loving aunt to many nieces & nephews and grand-nieces & nephews. Rosie retired from Ohio Bell after 37 years of service. Memorial Service 6 PM, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at MORRIS SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering. Friends & family are kindly invited to pay their respects 4-6 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sicsa. Condolences may be sent to www.morris-sons.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019
