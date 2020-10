Or Copy this URL to Share

JOHNSTON, Rose Marie Age 91, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am, Tuesday, October 20, at Emmanuel Church. Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton, OH.



