|
|
TRUSTER, Rose Marie Age 93, Trenton, died Friday, October 25, 2019 in Berkeley Square Healthcare. She was born April 21, 1926 in Hamilton, the daughter of Frank and Carrie (Weber) Menchen. She married Glen H. Truster in Hamilton on August 14, 1948 and he preceded her in death on December 21, 2015. She was a member of Jacksonburg United Methodist Church. She is survived by her four children, Barbara Truster, Hamilton, Joseph Truster, Florida, Peggy Truster, Hamilton and Edward Truster, Trenton; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers and three sisters. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m. October 29, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. Burial will be in Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Memorials may be directed to Jacksonburg United Methodist Church, 4654 Oxford Middletown Road, Middletown, Ohio 45064. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 27, 2019