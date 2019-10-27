Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Truster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Truster


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Marie Truster Obituary
TRUSTER, Rose Marie Age 93, Trenton, died Friday, October 25, 2019 in Berkeley Square Healthcare. She was born April 21, 1926 in Hamilton, the daughter of Frank and Carrie (Weber) Menchen. She married Glen H. Truster in Hamilton on August 14, 1948 and he preceded her in death on December 21, 2015. She was a member of Jacksonburg United Methodist Church. She is survived by her four children, Barbara Truster, Hamilton, Joseph Truster, Florida, Peggy Truster, Hamilton and Edward Truster, Trenton; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers and three sisters. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m. October 29, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. Burial will be in Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Memorials may be directed to Jacksonburg United Methodist Church, 4654 Oxford Middletown Road, Middletown, Ohio 45064. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now