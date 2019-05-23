Resources More Obituaries for Rose RIEDEL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rose Mary RIEDEL

RIEDEL, Rose Mary Age 86 passed away peacefully from a long, graceful, journey through dementia. She was born in Hamilton Ohio on May 12, 1933. The youngest child of Elizabeth Helen (Moran) Schobin and Michael Joseph Schobin she graduated from St. Peter's Catholic Elementary School and Lemon Monroe High School. She married John L. Riedel on June 20, 1953 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Hamilton. They enjoyed 55 happily married years together, until his death in 2008. Rose Mary worked as a nurse's aide, clerk at Sears, Badin High School cafeteria manager, and sales associate at Immaculate Heart Catholic gift shop. Her most cherished jobs were being a wife, mother and grandmother. She was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Rose Mary was active in PTA, Cub Scouts, Rosary Altar Society, Resurrection Choir, Parish Council, Catholic Women in Actions, and St. Peter's Happy Travelers. She and Jack were active supporters of Badin High School. Her family was her life and she loved them dearly. She also loved music, singing, laughing, walking, her flower beds, baking and especially St. Patrick's Day. She is survived by four sons, Tim (Angie), Mike, Rich, and Ray (Judy), one daughter, Theresa (Bill) Valerius, daughter in law Laura Riedel, grandchildren, Tricia (Richard), Katie (Ryan), Ben, Margaret, Sam (Gabi) John (Courtney), Greg (Catie), Anna (Dan), Debbie (Antony) Alicia, Matthew, Caroline, Leah (Stephen), Will (Hannah), Diana (Andrew), Danielle (Daniel) 20 great grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way, sister Helen Hulshult, Brother in laws, Don Riedel and Bob Baker. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings Ben and Julie, sister in laws, Evelyn Baker, Lois Riedel, and Betty Schobin, brother in laws, Joe Fisher and Don Hulshult. A very special thank you to the community of Bradford Place, both staff and residents became family for Mom over the past 5 years. She thrived there and was loved and cared for by so many. A special thanks to Brenda, who always offered an ear and a hug, to Leslie who made her laugh, and Nikki who became like a daughter to her. And a thank you to Vitas who helped mom live with dignity this past year. They were with us through the journey, especially Ellie, her very special Vitas nurse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Friday in St. Julie Billiart Church followed by burial in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-10:00am Friday in the narthex of church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to St. Peter in Chains Church, Badin High School, or Vitas Healthcare, 11500 Northlake Drive, Suite 400, Cincinnati OH 45249. Published in Journal-News on May 23, 2019