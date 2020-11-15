1/1
ROSE RANDOLPH
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RANDOLPH, Rose Marie

Age 87 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Rose was born on November 5, 1933, to Ralph and Elsie Thomas on a farm near Carey, Ohio. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, brothers John, Morris and Winfield, sister Donna Smith and her loving husband Thomas P. Randolph. Rose was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Rose helped raise all of her grandchildren, whom she adored. Rose loved gardening, walking, bird watching and baking her famous Christmas cookies, pies and cheesecakes. She was a great supporter of the arts, particularly The Dayton Ballet and The Dayton Philharmonic. We all loved and adored Rose. She will be missed dearly. Rose is survived by her daughter Rebecca (Mark) Mitchell, son Stephen (Rachel) Randolph, grandsons Marcus, Benjamin, Michael and Daniel, great-grandchildren Kaylee, Miles, Chance, Jaxon and Juniper. Brother Claren Thomas, and sisters Norma (Larry) Hoover and Nancy (Bill) Higginbotham, and a host of other relatives and friends including Bill Randolph and sons Eric and Mitchell of Columbus, Ohio, and special family friends Vivian Jones, the Entwistles' and Kay Kelbley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance. The memorial service will be 11:00 am on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home at 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45415. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until time of service. Facial covering are required. To leave the family a special message please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved