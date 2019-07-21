SHILT, Rose Irene Age 98 of Brookville Ohio passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 55 years Clyde O, Shilt and her son Dennis Shilt (Lee). She is survived by her son Jimmy L. Shilt (Patricia), three grandchildren, LeAnne, Pamela and Jeffery and one great grandson Alex. She enjoyed fixing her hair as a child and did so for herself and her three sisters. That turned into a lifetime profession with her working at different beauty shops and finally opening her own shop in Brookville Ohio. Her real love was genealogy. She was born the year of the 300th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower and eventually traced her ancestors back to that event. She was the author of the Shilt Ancestry book and other books to help others with their own research. She was a member of the original group that established the Brookville Historical Society. She also had memberships in the DAR, Mayflower Society, Ohio Genealogy Society (OGS), Williamsburg Society. Per her request, no services will be held. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019