SPILKER, Rose Mary Age 87 of Kettering, Ohio died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Carlyle House in Dayton, Ohio. She was a graduate of Fayetteville High School in Fayetteville, Ohio and moved to Dayton, Ohio soon after graduation. Rose Mary retired in the 1980's from the Defense Electronics Supply Center, a division of the United States Army and Air Force. She enjoyed her life spending time with her large extended family and her dogs. She was known for her wonderful sense of fashion and her decorating abilities. Rose Mary was born April 7, 1932 in Fayetteville, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert S. and Margaret (Lyons) Spilker. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers- Robert and James Spilker, two sisters Margaret and Eileen Spilker, one nephew Jamie Spilker, one niece Carolyn Harold and two sisters-in-law Irene and Myrtle Spilker. Ms. Spilker is survived by eight nieces and nephews Sue Ann (Larry) Leingang of Dayton, Ohio, Peggy (Dave) Tefft of Columbus, Ohio, Linda (the late Gerry) Voll of Chicago, Illinois, Patricia (Ed) Wakeham of New York, Rob (Sandy) Spilker, Mark Spilker and Lisa (J.D.) Kremer all of Dayton, Ohio, Chris (Melissa) Spilker of Texas and Mike Harold (the late Carolyn's husband) of New Carlisle, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the St. Angela Merici Parish in Fayetteville, Ohio. Fr. Tom Bolte will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. 10:15 A.M. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019