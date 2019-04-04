TERZO (nee D'amico), Rose Mary Of Hamilton, Ohio passed on March 16, 2019 in Keller, TX. She was born Feb. 15, 1921 to Philomena and Joseph D'amico of Cincinnati, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Guido Vincent Terzo, four sisters- Jessie Sansone, Norma Clemons, Carrie Baer and Camille McCombs, six brothers- Pete, Joseph, Anthony, Paul, Samuel and John D'amico and grandson Nicholas Terzo. She is survived by her four children- Guido Terzo and loving partner Ada Marie, Anita Robinson and son-in-law Robbie, Dante Terzo and daughter-in-law Andrea and Alicia Terzo and daughter-in-law Berry, ten grandchildren- Renata, Gregory, Anthony, Elise, Aimee, Jeff, Justin, Josh, Joseph, and Antonio, and eleven great grandchildren- Zachary, Zeke, Nicole, Avery, Madison, Dominic, Matteo, Luca, Henry, Evelyn and Dante. You may remember the house on New London where so many neighbors and friends often gathered with the aroma of spaghetti and meatballs wafting through the backyards. Rose was always cooking. Be it for special occasions such as family members baptisms, holy communions, weddings, raising money for the church or local high schools- it mattered not. Her home, her kitchen and her beautiful backyard were always full. Rose had a zest for life unmatched by few and was truly the life of the party, hers or anyone else's. She loved to entertain friends and family and had a gift of warmth and hospitality that seemed to shine through in whatever she did. She was a long standing member of the women's city council and often walked up and down New London Rd collecting for the , St. Jude's, the Jerry Lewis Telethon and others. In her children she installed a love for animals in all shapes and sizes. Everyone fondly remembers her unwavering kindness to the many animals that scampered through her backyard, be it squirrels, rabbits, possums or deer. She fed them daily as she was sure that all of God's creatures mattered. Even in Rose's twilight years when she fell ill with dementia she continued in her own way to entertain those who cared for her. She continued to make everyone laugh with her funny antics, playful insults and old Italian sayings. Her caregivers truly loved caring for her and when we visited couldn't wait to tell us the stories and daily happenings of a woman who was still entertaining, loving life and making others laugh. Rose will be missed everyday by her family and all who knew and loved her and her memory will surely live on through the stories told and remembered by others. In lieu of flowers the family would like to suggest that memorials be made to the SPCA or . Published in Journal-News on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary