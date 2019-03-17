Home

VOLKERDING, Rose Elizabeth 98, of Lebanon, died on Friday, March 8, 2019. Born on October 23, 1920 to Rudolph and Jessie (nee: Binder) Braun in Loveland, OH. Rose was a devout Catholic and she was a parishioner at Holy Name Catholic Church in Blanchester and St. Francis de Sales in Lebanon. Preceded in death by her parents, her second mother, Helen (nee: Bucher) Braun, her husband, Louis Volkerding, one brother, Rudolph Braun and two sisters, Ruth McCurry and Anna Harper.She is survived by her two daughters, Betty Jane (Louis) Riddle of Oregonia and Katherine Ann Volkerding of Lebanon, six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and seven great greatgrandchildren. Visitation, Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the Vale-Hoskins Funeral Home, Morrow. A mass of Christian burial will follow on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Morrow. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to . Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com.
Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on Mar. 17, 2019
