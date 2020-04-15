|
|
GOUBEAUX (Lehmann), Rosalind Marie "Rosie" Age 75 of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Rosie had worked at Morning Pride/Honeywell for many years. She was a long time member of Precious Blood Catholic Church where she sang in the choir and ran the Flower Power Booth at the festivals. She also enjoyed playing cards and taking care of plants. Rosie listened to musicals, enjoyed singing and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children: John (Vicky) Goubeaux of NC, Vickie (Gary) St. John of WA, Donna (Joseph) Zartman II of Brookville, Rita (Scott) Anspach of Clayton, Charlotte (Chris) Atkinson of GA, Susie (Ryan) Baker of Englewood, son-in-law: Stephen (AJ) Puderbaugh of Tipp City, 13 grandchildren, 6 sisters, 3 brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph Lehmann Sr., Rosalind (Wilkie) Lehmann Monnin, son: Dickie Goubeaux, daughters: Connie Puderbaugh, Barbara Goubeaux, 1 brother and 2 sisters. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately with immediate family only. There will be a tentative public Celebration of Life on October 17, 2020. Interment will be at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 15, 2020