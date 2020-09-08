1/
Roseann LEMP
LEMP, Roseann A. Age 81, of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Roseann was born July 12, 1939, to the late Anthony and Ann (Brugnone) Longo. She was retired from the Dayton Newspaper as a District Rep.. Roseann is survived by her husband of 56 years, LaVern Lemp, children; Michelle and Don Matheson, Cynthia and Blake Michaels, Anthony and Julia Fahrion, Julie and Rick Ballweg and Angela and Louie Lozano, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. The family would like to thank those at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties for the care and compassion they showed Roseann and ask that donations be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties in memory of Mrs. Lemp. Private funeral services will be held and entombment will be at Royal Oaks Memorial Gardens in Brookville, OH. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton,

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
