BOOTHE, Rosella Marie "Sally" Age 75 of West Milton, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Springmeade. She was born in Sidney, Ohio on August 10, 1944. She was a graduate of Patterson Co Op High School. She was a realtor in the Dayton area since 1989 and a member of the Dayton Area Board of Realtors. She was also a member of the Polish Club of Dayton and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipp City. Services are pending at the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019