BOOTHE, Rosella Marie "Sally" Age 75 of West Milton, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Springmeade. She was born in Sidney, Ohio on August 10, 1944. She was a graduate of Patterson Co Op High School. She was a realtor in the Dayton area since 1989 and a member of the Dayton Area Board of Realtors. She was also a member of the Polish Club of Dayton and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipp City. She is survived by her children Larry (Donna) Boothe of Palestine, Texas, Thomas (Marcy) Boothe of Houston, Texas and Julie Boothe of Piqua; grandchildren Chris, Ashley, Austin, Colton, Makenzie, Haley, Dylan, Jordan and Kendall; numerous great grandchildren and a sister Sue Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 48 years Larry Boothe in 2009 and her son and daughter-in-law Bill & Kim Boothe. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, Ohio. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be in Sally's memory to the Fanconi Anemia Research Fund, 1801 Williamette St., Suite 200, Eugene, Oregon 97401. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019