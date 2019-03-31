|
CORNETT, Rosemary Age 91, of Franklin, Ohio, died Thursday March 28, 2019 at Lebanon Health Care Center. She was born in Middletown, Ohio on January 2, 1928 to Leonard and Hazel (Cartwright) Lawson. Rosemary was a member of Full Gospel Tabernacle and New Beginning Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Lawson, mother, Hazel Lawson, husband, Bill Cornett, daughter, Yvonne Fidler, brother, Leonard Lawson, Jr., sisters, Marie Cain, Jr., Thelma Cuddy. Rosemary is survived by her four sons, Bruce (Dolores) Cornett, Brian (Juquita) Cornett, Blaine (Denise) Cornett, Barry (Teri) Cornett; three sisters, Betty Jane Graft, Helen Pate, June Higgins; four granddaughters, Marnie (Dan) Smith, Heather Coffman, Samantha Cornett, Stephanie Cornett; five grandsons, Jeremy Fidler, Wes (Susan) Fidler, Byron (Sunshine) Cornett, Chad Cornett, Brandon (Hiromi) Cornett; two great granddaughters, Whitney "Nikki" Miller, Kylie Coffman; three great grandsons, Wayne Fidler, Elliott Jent, Leo Cornett; three great great grandchildren. Funeral Services are 1:00 pm Tuesday April 2, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Homes 40 North Main Street Springboro, Ohio, with Pastor Richard Gifford officiating. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 31, 2019