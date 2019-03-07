Home

Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
513-367-4005
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
View Map
Rosemary Dierdorf Obituary
DIERDORF (nee Corbin), Rosemary Of Harrison, OH, passed away Mar. 5, 2019, age 93. Loving wife of the late Arthur Harold Dierdorf; mother of Susan (John) Roell, Sally (Robert) Ruskaup & Jon (Debbie) Dierdorf; grandmother of 8 & 14 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be on Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 from 4 pm until the time of the Eastern Star Service at 7:30 PM with funeral services on Sat., Mar. 9, 2019 at 11 AM all in the Brater Winter Funeral Home, 201 S. Vine St. Harrison. Full obit www.braterfh.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 7, 2019
