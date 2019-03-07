|
|
DIERDORF (nee Corbin), Rosemary Of Harrison, OH, passed away Mar. 5, 2019, age 93. Loving wife of the late Arthur Harold Dierdorf; mother of Susan (John) Roell, Sally (Robert) Ruskaup & Jon (Debbie) Dierdorf; grandmother of 8 & 14 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be on Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 from 4 pm until the time of the Eastern Star Service at 7:30 PM with funeral services on Sat., Mar. 9, 2019 at 11 AM all in the Brater Winter Funeral Home, 201 S. Vine St. Harrison. Full obit www.braterfh.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 7, 2019